St. Martinville father gunned down at home with toddler nearby

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police are working to solve a deadly shooting Monday morning in a quiet neighborhood.

Authorities say an unknown shooter knocked on the victim’s front door and shot him in front of his toddler.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Audrey Circle.

“The chief of police told News 10 that the young father was in his early 20’s. He says they are reviewing a lot of videos from the neighborhood, including the doorbell camera video inches from where he died.”

“I heard like five shots go off, and when I looked, I heard two units coming, and then all of sudden here’s two more units came in.”

Taylyn Wiltz, who is related to the victim by marriage, is still in shock.

“He really took good care of everyone. Ya’know he was the go to person, the look up to person, especially his wife, he really takes good care of her and his son.”

Family and police say his one-year-old toddler was just feet away when his father was gunned down.

Wiltz says her cousin’s husband was not one to get in trouble.

“We didn’t expect him to go out like that ya’know. It’s just unexpected. It’s a shock to everyone.”

Authorities are reviewing multiple angles of home surveillance that caught the murder.

In the meantime, the family is asking for prayers.

“Peace and justice for sure.”

“Right now, whatever goes on. I’m going to leave it in God’s hand.”

This murder took place less than a quarter-mile from an elementary school, and St. Martin Parish Superintendent Al Blanchard told News 10 the shooting put all St. Martinville schools on a soft lockdown.

Police are not releasing any information about the suspect at this point but hope to do so soon.