ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) An apartment fire in the city of St. Martinville has caused an entire apartment building to be evacuated, according to police chief Ricky Martin.

According to Martin, the fire was reported just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive.

He said early reports show that there are no injuries.

However, he did say, almost all of the apartment homes were completely destroyed.

The cause is not yet determined.

We don’t know many other details at this point, but will update this story as we learn more.