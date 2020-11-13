St. Martin Parish updates residents on storm debris collection

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish government announced that storm debris collection should soon be coming to an end, and they are urging residents to have their storm debris collected and placed roadside by next Monday, Nov. 16.

The parish’s debris collector has notified officials that storm debris collection should be completed by the end of next week with a second pass made to ensure that all debris has been collected.

“Over the last week, the contractor has noted that in many instances, non-storm debris has been mixed with storm debris,” stated officials in a Facebook post. “Under the Parish pre-positioned removal contract, ONLY storm debris can be collected according to FEMA dictates. Hence, ordinary yard waste should not be mixed with storm debris.”

Residents are also being urged to collect their construction debris associated with Hurricane Delta, as that debris will also be picked up in the next week or so. Only debris associated with Hurricane Delta can be collected

As of Nov. 12, the parish estimated that 68% of debris had been collected parishwide since Oct. 19. Five trucks are being utilized by the contractors, and the debris is being burned at a DEQ-approved “burn site.”

If anyone’s neighborhood has not been serviced, or if one’s home has not been serviced but the neighborhood has, then the parish should be contacted at (337) 394-2200 so that the contractor can be advised accordingly. Also, in collecting the debris, these guidelines should continue to be followed: