St. Martin Parish to hold meeting on FEMA flood grant funding

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish government is working to apply for grant funding to help residents affected by chronic flooding.

A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 in the St. Martin Parish Council Chambers for homeowners and residents who currently have Flood Insurance via an NFIP Policy to elevate their structures.

If you or someone you know in St. Martin Parish is impacted by chronic, repetitive flooding, make plans to attend to learn more about how you may be able to participate.