St. Martin Parish to allow trick-or-treating

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars confirmed that trick-or-treat activities will be allowed this year, despite COVID-19 concerns, after finding out that the state is leaving such decisions up to local governments.

In a Facebook post, officials said trick-or-treat is not prohibited under Phase 3 of Gov. John Bel Edwards COVID-19 mandates. State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning has also confirmed that whether or not trick-or-treat activities will be allowed will be left up to each parish.

While trick-or-treat activities will be allowed, any municipality will be free to impose time and place restrictions to protect children.

The state did, however, issue rules for haunted houses during Halloween celebrations. Anyone wishing to open a haunted house in Louisiana this year can visit OpenSafely.la.gov and look for the regulations governing “Other Amusements.” Those wishing to operate haunted houses must get special permission from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.