St. Martin Parish student quarantined after coming into contact with COVID-19-infected person

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A student at a St. Martin Parish public school was placed under quarantine after school officials learned the child had come into contact with a COVID-19-infected person.

Superintendent of Schools Al Blanchard said he could not confirm whether or not the student has tested positive for the disease, but he said the student was removed from the main student population out of an abundance of caution.

Blanchard said family members and all faculty members at the student’s school were notified. After speaking with the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health, it was determined that no other students needed to quarantine at this time.

No further information is being released due to the age of the student.