St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway 13-year-old

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a runaway 13-year-old who was last seen late Thursday afternoon in Cecilia.

Isiah Raymond, 13, was last seen at a residence in the 1000 block of Megan Circle, Cecilia, La late this afternoon. He may be in the Henderson/Cecilia area.

He is 5’3, 85 lbs., and has dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tie-die shirt and blue jean shorts.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Isiah Raymond, they are asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 337-394-3071.