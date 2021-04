ST. MARTINVILLE, La (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a new safe exchange zone in the parish.

The zone is located in the SMPSO’s parking lot and is a safe space to conduct online purchase transactions or child custody exchanges.

Anyone using the safe exchange zone can pull into the designated spots that are outlined in green and dial the number on the sign before conducting transactions or exchanges.

The service is monitored 24 hours per day.