ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Effective immediately, there will be a No-Wake Zone in effect for Lower St. Martin Parish (Stephensville and Belle River) until further notice as per an executive order by Parish President Chester Cedars.

Public Information Officer Capt. Ginny Higgins said the water level is high and boaters traveling at a high rate of speed have the potential to throw additional water into the yards and homes along the bayou.