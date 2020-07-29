St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office closing lobby to public starting Aug. 3 until further notice

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced today that starting Monday, Aug. 3, it will be closing its main lobby to the public until further notice due to COVID-19.

Business services will be available to the public over the phone during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and online at www.stmartinsheriff.org.

Payment for property taxes, traffic tickets, and inmate fund deposits by money order or cashier’s check, will continue to be accepted via U.S. mail. Credit card payments can also be made via links and toll free numbers available at www.stmartinparish.org.

For any additional questions concerning services offered through the SMPSO Business Office, please call (337) 394-2531. If you need to meet with someone in person in relation to a business office matter, or request a meeting with Sheriff Becket Breaux, please contact (337) 394-3071 to schedule an appointment.

The St. Martin Parish Correctional Center remains closed to the public. Attorney visits will be allowed, by appointment only. Bonds can be made at the front gate. Please call (337) 394-2500 with questions regarding prison services.

For accident reports or records requests, call (337) 394-2520, and for all other non-emergency matters, please call (337) 394-3071. The business office located at the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex at 4870 Main Hwy. will remain open to the public during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and masks are required to enter the building.