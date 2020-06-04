St. Martin Parish sandbag distribution sites announced

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office)- Effective immediately, please see the following information in reference to sandbag distribution locations for St. Martin Parish.

Please be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Please limit the amount of sandbags to no more than 25 bags per vehicle. It only takes approximately six bags to secure each door.

St. Martin Parish

Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday- 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday- 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ruth Bridge-1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy

Paul Angelle Park (Cecilia)-2458 Cecilia Sr. H.S. Hwy

South Barn-1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road

Catahoula

Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park-1028 Catahoula Hwy

Lower St. Martin Parish

Friday 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Doiron’s Landing.

Bus turn-a-round on East Stephensville Road

At the corner of Stephensville Road and Landry Road

Across the road from the Belle River Fire Station.

Breaux Bridge

Friday 9 a.m. -7 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sunday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Public Works Annex (end of Refinery Street near Berard Street)

St. Martinville

Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Old Wal-Mart Parking Lot (2310 North Main Street)

Henderson

Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Henry Guidry Park Pavilion (behind City Hall), 1007 Amy Street.

For anyone needing assistance or further information, please contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by calling (337) 394-2808.