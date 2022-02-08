ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Over the weekend, the St. Martin Parish Fire District responded to 15 fire-related calls, according to their Facebook page.

From Friday afternoon to Sunday night, firefighters throughout St. Martin Parish responded to six structure fires, four grass fires, one vehicle fire, two fire alarms, one hazmat incident, and a carbon monoxide incident.

Friday morning, firefighters in Henderson were dispatched to an alarm activation. When they arrived, they found the situation to be a false alarm.

Friday afternoon, firefighters with Breaux Bridge were dispatched for a structure fire in the city limits of Breaux Bridge, they found a shed on fire. The fire was extinguished without further incident. While firefighters were containing the fire in Breaux Bridge, firefighters in Cade were dispatched to a fire alarm. No further issues on the scene.

Saturday afternoon, firefighters in Cecilia were dispatched to a grass fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the fire had spread from one field to an adjacent field. Firefighters extinguished approximately 5 acres of grass burning.

Later that evening, firefighters in Cade were dispatched to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from a residence. Fire crews began to extinguish the fire and requested assistance from Broussard Fire Department. The fire was brought under control.

While firefighters were battling the fire in Cade, firefighters in Parks were dispatched to a structure fire in the city of Parks. When firefighters arrived, they found a residence with heavy fire. The fire was extinguished.

After fighting two structure fires, firefighters in St. Martinville were dispatched to an investigation in the city limits of St. Martinville for a possible gas leak. No incident was found.

Shortly after completing that incident, just after midnight, firefighters in Parks were dispatched for a structure fire in the city limits of Parks. Firefighters arrived to find fire in the attic area. the fire was extinguished.

Sunday afternoon, firefighters in Breaux Bridge were dispatched to a possible gas leak inside a residence. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began to investigate the incident. With the help of ATMOS, no issue was found.

A short time after, firefighters in Breaux Bridge were dispatched for a grass fire on Main Highway. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a grass fire in a pasture. The fire was extinguished.

While firefighters in Breaux Bridge were containing a grass fire, firefighters in Parks were dispatched to a grass fire on Barras Road. Parks VFD arrived to find remnants of a grass fire still smoldering. The property owner was able to extinguish most of the fire before firefighters could arrive. PVFD extinguished the remaining fire and contained the incident.

Just as both grass fires were contained, firefighters in Coteau Holmes were dispatched to a grass fire on Martin Dautreuil Road. Firefighters arrived to find a debris fire that spread to a field. The fire was extinguished.

Later that afternoon, firefighters in St. Martinville were dispatched to an apartment building on fire in the city limits of St. Martinville. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire involvement inside an apartment complex. The fire was contained and extinguished.

Sunday night, firefighters in Henderson were dispatched to a vehicle on fire on Interstate 10. When fire crews arrived, they found a vehicle with heavy fire involvement and a ruptured fuel tank. Firefighters had to use water mixed with a firefighting foam agent to extinguish.