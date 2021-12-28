St. Martin Parish reimposes COVID-19 mask mandate in parish facilities due to omicron variant spike

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) -- One of 2021's biggest and most heart-wrenching stories is the one that belongs to Kori Gauthier. She was an LSU student and Opelousas native who went missing in early April. Her body was recovered from the Mississippi River about a week after her disappearance. It's still unclear exactly what happened to her.

Gauthier was last seen on the night of Tuesday, April 6. She was discovered to be missing when a driver crashed into her unattended car on the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning. Her cell phone and purse were in the car.