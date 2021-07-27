St. Martin Parish President releases statement on Covid-19 surge, updates Parish mask mandate

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish President Chester R. Cedars released a statement today in response to the current surge of Covid-19 cases and low vaccination rates, according to St. Martin Parish’s website.

In his statement, Cedars said he hasn’t commented on Covid-19 in some time because information has been readily available and publicized, but with the current increase in cases, he felt the need to release a statement.

Cedars went on to share a breakdown of the current alarming hospitalization and positive case increases, saying that if the increase continues, we will exceed the peak number in less than a weak.

Part of his statement reads as follows:

the vaccination rate for the State of Louisiana and our region remains at one of the lowest rates in the country. Meanwhile, on a per capita basis, Louisiana has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the United States. The State has been classified by the White House as a “state of concern” because of its rapid case growth and insufficient vaccination rate. The foregoing bleak picture can be offset by the fact that vaccinations are widely available and have proven to be effective against COVID-19 including the Delta Variant. Even in those instances where the fully vaccinated have become infected, the virus has not been as virulent. The bottom line which cannot be legitimately refuted is that the vaccine is an effective tool in ending the Pandemic. For whatever reasons, we have not availed ourselves of this opportunity. Therefore, I urge everyone who has not elected to receive the vaccine, to reconsider their decision. The consensus of the science/medical community predominates in favor of taking the vaccine. Indeed, vaccinations afford everyone the opportunity to exercise control over the virus as opposed to COVID-19 continuing to control us. I have on this date mandated that that masks be worn in all parish-owned and parish-operated buildings where social distancing cannot be maintained since there is no way to determine who has and has not been fully vaccinated. This is the guidance recommended by the Louisiana Department of Health and CDC, which makes perfect sense to me. I wish to encourage everyone to feel safe and uninhibited in visiting our parish facilities. This requirement does not apply to outdoor activities at our parks and related recreational facilities where no mask need be worn. Also, I will not require that events at our various community centers be subject to any mask requirement; rather, I will leave the organization or person(s) renting the various facilities to make those decisions.

Below is a list of places where the Covid-19 vaccine is available in St. Martin Parish.

