ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Martin Parish Sheriff detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old girl who has not been seen or heard from since Saturday.

Detectives say Ebony Labauve is 5’3”, 155 pounds, has long dirty blond hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and gray sweatpants when she was last seen leaving a residence, and entering a gold sedean around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Nursey Highway.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, or through Facebook messenger via the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.