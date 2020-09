ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martin Parish man has been accused of sex crimes involving two juvenile victims.

Johnny Trosclair, 64, was arrested on a warrant earlier today on two counts of indecent behavior. Investigators have been working on the case since the initial report on July 19, 2020.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. At the time of this release, no bond had been set.