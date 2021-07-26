St. Martin Parish firefighters: 7-acre bagasse fire too large to fight, will have to burn itself out

PARKS, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish firefighters say a fire near a local sugar mill is too large to fight by hand and will have to burn itself out.

St. Martin Fire District Training Officer David Douget said a large amount of bagasse — the vegetative pulp left over after sugarcane processing — caught fire near the King Sugar Mill and will have to self-extinguish. The fire is along La. 31 between Parks and St. Martinville. Douget explained that the fire is far too large to fight by hand, spreading faster than firefighters can control it.

Firefighters are working to keep the blaze contained, and noted that as the fire reaches wetter portions of the bagasse, the fire will burn itself out.

Douget said firefighters apologize for the inconvenience for nearby residents.