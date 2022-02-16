UPDATE, 1:53 p.m.: Cleco tells News 10 that they’ve suffered a transmission outage, but power is expected to be up and running again by around 3:30 p.m. today.

ORIGINAL POST: ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish is currently experiencing a major power outage seemingly affecting Breaux Bridge specifically. About 13% of the entire parish is without power, according to poweroutage.us. 85% of Cleco customers in the area were without power at 1 p.m.

Police Chief Rollie Cantu said the power in Breaux Bridge went out a little before 11 a.m. He said Cleco told him it should be back on this afternoon.

Cantu said the police department and hospitals are running on backup generators, but some schools were reported to be without power.

All public schools in Breaux Bridge had an early dismissal at 1:30 p.m.