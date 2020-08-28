St. Martin Parish deputies looking for runaway 12-year-old

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen.

Jamiya Kellegon, 12, of St. Martinville, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., at her residence in the 1600 block of Smede Hwy.

Jamiya is 5’3”, 157 pounds, with brown shoulder-length curly hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt with blue and yellow writing with “SOUTHEAST MIDDLE MAGNET SCHOOL PRIDE” on the front. She was also wearing black biker shorts and Nike zebra sandals. Please note that the photo above shows her with braids. However, when she last was seen, the braids had been taken out.

It is suspected that she may possibly be with extended family members. If you know the whereabouts of Jamiya Kellegon, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, or message the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook.