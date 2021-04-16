St. Martin Parish deputies looking for runaway 16-year-old Arnaudville teen

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen last seen Wednesday, April 14.

Jasmine Hernandez, 16, of Arnaudville was last seen at her residence in the 1000 block of Olivier Road.

Hernandez was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with “Biloxi” written across the front, leggings with the word “Vibing” on them, and pink Vans shoes. She has brown eyes, black waist-length hair, is 5’1″ inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

She is known to frequent the Arnaudville area in St. Martin Parish. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jasmine Hernandez is asked to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (337) 394-3071, or St. Martin Crime Stoppers (337) 441-3030.