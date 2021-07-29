St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers searching for five suspects

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for your assistance in locating the following five individuals who are wanted on outstanding warrants on the following charges:

Juston Clayton Tuttle, 40, last known to be residing in the 1000 block of Sawmill Hwy., Breaux Bridge

One count of distribution/manufacture or possession with Intent to distribute methamphetamines over 28 grams.

One count of prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia

Kacey “Trapstar Kodak” Nadie, 26, last known to be residing in the 900 block of West Patin Street, Breaux Bridge

One count of improper display of license plate

One count of driving on roadway laned for traffic

One count of careless operation

One count of failure to report an accident

One count of reckless operation of a vehicle

One count of hit-and-run driving

One count of gross littering

One count of possession with intent to distribute heroin

One count of possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids

One count of possession with intent to distribute MDMA

One count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

One count of possession with intent to distribute Cocaine HCL

10 counts of violation of CDS law/drug free zones

5 counts of obstruction of justice

One count of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

One count of resisting an officer

Corey P. Quebodeaux, 38

One count of possession of methamphetamine

Joseph Guidroz, 57, last known to be residing in the 100 block of Swamp Street, Arnaudville

One count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

One count of Possession of a Schedule IV CDS

One count of possession of Suboxone

One count of simple possession of marijuana

One count of reckless operation of a vehicle

One count of driving on roadway laned for traffic

One count of obstruction of justice

Antonio Potier, 24, last known to be residing in the 500 block of St. Charles Street, Lafayette

One count of driving on roadway laned for traffic

One count of hit-and-run driving

One count of possession of a Schedule I CDS

One count of possession of a Schedule II CDS

One count of possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

One count of illegal possession of stolen firearms

One count of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the above-named individuals, please report it to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App. You can report it anonymously and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.