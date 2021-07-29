St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers searching for five suspects

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for your assistance in locating the following five individuals who are wanted on outstanding warrants on the following charges:
Juston Clayton Tuttle, 40, last known to be residing in the 1000 block of Sawmill Hwy., Breaux Bridge
- One count of distribution/manufacture or possession with Intent to distribute methamphetamines over 28 grams.
- One count of prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia
Kacey “Trapstar Kodak” Nadie, 26, last known to be residing in the 900 block of West Patin Street, Breaux Bridge
- One count of improper display of license plate
- One count of driving on roadway laned for traffic
- One count of careless operation
- One count of failure to report an accident
- One count of reckless operation of a vehicle
- One count of hit-and-run driving
- One count of gross littering
- One count of possession with intent to distribute heroin
- One count of possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids
- One count of possession with intent to distribute MDMA
- One count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- One count of possession with intent to distribute Cocaine HCL
- 10 counts of violation of CDS law/drug free zones
- 5 counts of obstruction of justice
- One count of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce
- One count of possession of drug paraphernalia
- One count of resisting an officer
Corey P. Quebodeaux, 38
- One count of possession of methamphetamine
Joseph Guidroz, 57, last known to be residing in the 100 block of Swamp Street, Arnaudville
- One count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- One count of Possession of a Schedule IV CDS
- One count of possession of Suboxone
- One count of simple possession of marijuana
- One count of reckless operation of a vehicle
- One count of driving on roadway laned for traffic
- One count of obstruction of justice
Antonio Potier, 24, last known to be residing in the 500 block of St. Charles Street, Lafayette
- One count of driving on roadway laned for traffic
- One count of hit-and-run driving
- One count of possession of a Schedule I CDS
- One count of possession of a Schedule II CDS
- One count of possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS
- One count of illegal possession of stolen firearms
- One count of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the above-named individuals, please report it to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App. You can report it anonymously and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.