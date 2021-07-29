St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers searching for five suspects

St. Martin Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for your assistance in locating the following five individuals who are wanted on outstanding warrants on the following charges:

Juston Clayton Tuttle, 40, last known to be residing in the 1000 block of Sawmill Hwy., Breaux Bridge

  • One count of distribution/manufacture or possession with Intent to distribute methamphetamines over 28 grams.
  • One count of prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia

Kacey “Trapstar Kodak” Nadie, 26, last known to be residing in the 900 block of West Patin Street, Breaux Bridge

  • One count of improper display of license plate
  • One count of driving on roadway laned for traffic
  • One count of careless operation
  • One count of failure to report an accident
  • One count of reckless operation of a vehicle
  • One count of hit-and-run driving
  • One count of gross littering
  • One count of possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • One count of possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids
  • One count of possession with intent to distribute MDMA
  • One count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • One count of possession with intent to distribute Cocaine HCL
  • 10 counts of violation of CDS law/drug free zones
  • 5 counts of obstruction of justice
  • One count of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce
  • One count of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • One count of resisting an officer

Corey P. Quebodeaux, 38

  • One count of possession of methamphetamine

Joseph Guidroz, 57, last known to be residing in the 100 block of Swamp Street, Arnaudville

  • One count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • One count of Possession of a Schedule IV CDS
  • One count of possession of Suboxone
  • One count of simple possession of marijuana
  • One count of reckless operation of a vehicle
  • One count of driving on roadway laned for traffic
  • One count of obstruction of justice

Antonio Potier, 24, last known to be residing in the 500 block of St. Charles Street, Lafayette

  • One count of driving on roadway laned for traffic
  • One count of hit-and-run driving
  • One count of possession of a Schedule I CDS
  • One count of possession of a Schedule II CDS
  • One count of possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS
  • One count of illegal possession of stolen firearms
  • One count of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the above-named individuals, please report it to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App. You can report it anonymously and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

  • Antonio Potier
  • Corey Quebedeaux
  • Joseph H. Guidroz
  • Juston Tuttle
  • Kacey Nadie

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar