St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers looking for vehicle burglars

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Breaux Bridge Police Department detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying vehicle burglars in town.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, several vehicles in the North Bridge Subdivision of Breaux Bridge were broken into at around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. One of the items stolen was a 9mm handgun.

If you have any information as to the identity and whereabouts of this individual in this picture, please report it to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or download the free P3 Tips App on your smartphone.

All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.