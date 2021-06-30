St. Martin Parish cracks down on warrants for failure to appear in court

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said a total of 10 people have been arrested on warrants for failure to appear in the 16 Judicial District Court over the last three months.

If you have an outstanding warrant, or have failed to appear for a court date, Breaux said you should contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division at (337) 394-2536 to check your status. If you confirm that you have missed your court date, please make arrangements to turn yourself in to avoid additional charges and/or additional court fines.

Arrests included the following:

Dustin Eugene Degetaire, 44, of Breaux Bridge was arrested on March 3 on failure to appear on charges of illegal possession of stolen things Under $500, forgery, and monetary instrument abuse.

Mindy Nicole Viator, 28, of Breaux Bridge was arrested on March 5 on failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Caleb Michael Robin, 34, of Breaux Bridge was arrested on March 22 on failure to appear on charges of possession of Clonazepam and simple escape.

Michael Shane Olivier, 52, of Arnaudville was arrested on March 23 on failure to appear on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Clyde Colby Louviere, 37, of St. Martinville was arrested on March 25 on failure to appear on charges of first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia and monetary instrument abuse.

Trailand Keith Dartez, 30, of Arnaudville was arrested on April 2 on failure to appear on charges of fheft of $750.00 or more but less than $5,000.

Clifton Lee Etienne, 30, of Arnaudville was arrested on June 7 on failure to appear on charges of first-offense DWI.

Sean McRaney, 31, of Breaux Bridge was arrested on June 9 on failure to appear on charges of third- offense DWI.

Chance Latiolais, 42, of St. Martinville was arrested on June 14 on failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine between 2 and 28 grams, attempted theft between $5,000 and $25,000, and possession of methamphetamine less than 2 grams.

Dillion Smith, 28, of St. Martinville was arrested on June 16 on failure to appear on charges of simple burglary.