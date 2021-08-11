St. Martin Parish back-to-school plan, options for school uniform shortage

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish School Superintendent responds to questions about COVID-19 safety plans for the upcoming school year.

SMPSB Superintendent Allen Blanchard says the COVID-19 protection requirements will be like last year.

“Masks are mandatory. We’re going to do handwashing and hand sanitizing throughout the day. Schools will be coming up with schedules for feeding which allows for social distancing,” Blanchard stated.

Blanchard says high school students will probably eat in the cafeteria, and the cafeteria schedule will help with social distancing.

Lunch will be delivered to the classrooms of the younger students.

Plus, St. Martin Parish schools will follow the governor’s mask mandate order.

“Last week, the governor sent a letter to the state superintendent reiterating the only exception to the mandate are the eight exceptions listed in his order and we are going to follow that,” Blanchard explained.

According to the governor’s order, the exceptions include medical conditions, consuming food or drinks, and athletes participating in an organized sport.

Meanwhile, the superintendent responded to inquires about school uniforms being short in supply.

“If they could not find uniforms, they are allowed to wear their uniform bottoms, either the blue or the khaki pants and an approved school spirit shirt. It can’t be just any shirt. It must be an approved school spirit shirt which they can purchase from the school.”

Thus far, hybrid schedules are not being used.

St. Martin parish will have full in-person instruction for students K-12, five days a week.

The superintendent says the school district will offer virtual programs but only to qualified students.