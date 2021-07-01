St. Martin Parish authorities searching for missing run-away teens

ST. MARTIN PARISH (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two run-away teens, according to a Facebook post from the SMPSO.

Rhylen Zenon and Zjolye Nadie were last seen by family members in the 1000 block of Jeffery Broussard Road in Breaux Bridge, LA on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Rhylen Zenon, 15, is 5’5 tall, 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Zjolye Nadie, 16, is 5’2” tall, 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the missing teens, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (337) 394-3071, or via messenger on Facebook. You can also report it via St. Martin Crime Stoppers 337-441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App.