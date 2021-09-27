St. Martin authorities looking for suspect of weekend armed robbery in Cecilia

CECILIA, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Sunday, Sept. 26 at around 2:20 p.m.

Deputies with the SMPSO responded to a call in reference to an armed robbery in the 2300 block of Cecilia Senior High School Hwy.

According to SMPSO, the suspect pulled a weapon as they entered the store, took an undisclosed amount of money, then fled the scene in a light-colored sedan. It is unknown which direction the vehicle traveled.

The suspect is described as being a heavyset Black male or female, approximately 5’7 to 6’0.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone having information as to the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with this armed robbery is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)394-3071, or St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling 337-441-3030, or report it via the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.