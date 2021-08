ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish School District is offering snack and supper meals for pick up on Saturdays throughout the school year.

The meals are available for students attending in-person or virtually.

Meal pick-ups start Saturday, August 21 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Breaux Bridge Sr. High, Cecilia Sr. High, or St. Martinville Sr. High.

