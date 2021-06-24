Silver alert issued for missing St. Martinville man

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the St. Martinville Police Department (SMPD) and is requesting assistance locating Albert Willis Jr.

Willis was reported missing to SMPD, and was last seen by family members at approximately 7:30 a.m. on June 18, 2021, at his residence on Knight Street in St. Martinville. He walked away from his home sometime during the day.

Albert Willis Jr. is a 71-year-old black male with short gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and tan loafers.

Family members confirm Mr. Willis suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Albert Willis Jr. should immediately contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-2226 or local law enforcement. Any inquiries into this case should be directed to the St. Martinville Police Department.