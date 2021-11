BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) Breaux Bridge Police say they responded to a shooting Sunday in the 900 block of West Patin Street.

Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m.

Two men were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital.

As of Sunday night their conditions were listed as critical, police said.

No information was given on any possible suspects or about what may had led to the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Breaux Bridge police.