Sandbag distribution sites in St. Martin Parish

SAND BAG DISTRIBUTION SITES ANNOUNCED FOR ST. MARTIN PARISH

Effective immediately, please see the following information in reference to sand bag distribution locations for St. Martin Parish. Please be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Please limit the amount of sandbags to no more than 25 bags per vehicle. It only takes approximately six bags to secure each door.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday – TBD

Ruth Bridge-1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy

Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park-1028 Catahoula Hwy

Paul Angelle Park (Cecilia)-2458 Cecilia Sr. H.S. Hwy

South Barn-1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road

LOWER ST. MARTIN PARISH

Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday – TBD

Bus turn-a-round on East Stephensville Road

Stephensville Park

Across the road from the Belle River Fire Station

BREAUX BRIDGE

Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday – TBD

Public Works Annex (end of Refinery Street near Berard Street)

ST. MARTINVILLE

Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday – TBD

Old Wal-Mart Parking Lot (2310 North Main Street)

HENDERSON

Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday – TBD

Henry Guidry Park Pavilion (behind City Hall)-1007 Amy Street

For anyone needing further information or assistance, please contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by calling (337) 394-2808.