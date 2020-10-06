Sandbag distribution sites in St. Martin Parish

SAND BAG DISTRIBUTION SITES ANNOUNCED FOR ST. MARTIN PARISH
Effective immediately, please see the following information in reference to sand bag distribution locations for St. Martin Parish. Please be prepared to fill your own sandbags.
Please limit the amount of sandbags to no more than 25 bags per vehicle. It only takes approximately six bags to secure each door.
ST. MARTIN PARISH
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Friday – TBD
Ruth Bridge-1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy
Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park-1028 Catahoula Hwy
Paul Angelle Park (Cecilia)-2458 Cecilia Sr. H.S. Hwy
South Barn-1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road
LOWER ST. MARTIN PARISH
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Friday – TBD
Bus turn-a-round on East Stephensville Road
Stephensville Park
Across the road from the Belle River Fire Station
BREAUX BRIDGE
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Friday – TBD
Public Works Annex (end of Refinery Street near Berard Street)
ST. MARTINVILLE
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Friday – TBD
Old Wal-Mart Parking Lot (2310 North Main Street)
HENDERSON
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Friday – TBD
Henry Guidry Park Pavilion (behind City Hall)-1007 Amy Street
For anyone needing further information or assistance, please contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by calling (337) 394-2808.