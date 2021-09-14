Parts of St. Martin Parish included in DSNAP approval following Hurricane Ida

(KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval Tuesday, September 14, to begin Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) operations to provide additional food aid to families impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) approved a DSNAP operation for the following parishes and ZIP codes:

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin (only lower St. Martin parish ZIP codes 70339 and 70380), St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

According to DCFS, an interview process will run in three phases beginning Monday, September 20.

PHASE 1 – September 20-25



E. Baton Rouge, E. Feliciana, Iberia, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Washington, W. Baton Rouge and W. Feliciana

Day 1 (Monday, Sept. 20) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, Sept. 21) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, Sept. 22) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, Sept. 23) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, Sept. 24) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 1 parishes

Day 6 (Saturday, Sept. 25) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 1 parishes

PHASE 2 – September 27-October 2



Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St. Martin (lower St. Martin Parish ZIPs only 70339 & 70380), St. Mary and Tangipahoa

Day 1 (Monday, Sept. 27) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, Sept. 28) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, Sept. 29) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, Sept. 30) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, Oct. 1) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes

Day 6 (Saturday, Oct. 2) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes

PHASE 3 – October 4-9

Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and Terrebonne

Day 1 (Monday, Oct. 4) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, Oct. 5) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, Oct. 6) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, Oct. 7) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, Oct. 8) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes

Day 6 (Saturday, Oct. 9) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes

Residents in the approved parishes can call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center, 1-888-524-3578, to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP, DCFS said.

Applicants should call 1-888-524-3578, select their language, prompt 6 and then 1 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP and should not apply, DCFS said.

When residents call to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP, a worker will verify the applicant’s identity and residency, and obtain information about their income, resources and disaster-related expenses incurred between August 26, 2021 and September 24, 2021, DCFS said.