One injured in St. Martinville shooting, no suspects at this time

St. Martin Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Traylon Calais

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — One person was injured in a shooting in St. Martinville Friday night. As of now, there are no suspects in the shooting.

According to Police Chief Ricky Martin, one person suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital to be treated. The victim is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr Dr. and Pecan St.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar