One dead, one injured after shooting on Honore St. in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at the corner of Honore and Theater streets in St. Martinville, according to Police Chief Ricky Martin.

Officers responded to a complaint of shots-fired in the 200 block of Honore St. at around 11:30 p.m. last night, Oct. 18. Brandon Kerlegan was found shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Martin. A second victim, Bernard Mitchell IV, was grazed in the arm.

“At this time, detectives are following up on leads and are asking the public for assistance in this matter,” said Martin in a press release. “If anyone has any knowledge of this crime, they are asked to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at (337) 394-3001.”