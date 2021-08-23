UPDATE: One dead in St. Martinville shooting, schools on soft lockdown

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martinville Police have confirmed to News 10 that a deadly shooting has taken place in the 200 block of Audrey Circle.

The shooting occurred at around 8:30 a.m. today. One person is confirmed dead.

St. Martin Parish Superintendent of Schools Al Blanchard also confirmed that while police investigate the scene, all schools in St. Martinville are on a soft lockdown.

This is a developing story. News 10 has a crew en route to the scene and details will be added here as they become available.

