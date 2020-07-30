One arrested, one sought on drugs and weapons charges in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — One person is behind bars and another is being sought after St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies found a cache of drugs and weapons at a residence in the 1200 block of Cypress Island Extension.

Christine Nicole Cormier, 38, of Breaux Bridge, was charged with three counts of manufacture and distribution of a Schedule I narcotic, three counts of illegal carrying of weapons and three counts of criminal conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I narcotics.

A second suspect, Matthew Vicknair, 35, is wanted on identical charges.

While executing the search warrant, deputies found four firearms, 3.5 pounds of suspected high-grad marijuana, several jars of THC wax (also known as “dab”) several e-cigarette cartridges containing suspected high-potency THC liquid, various items of drug paraphernalia and packaging material consistent with the distribution of marijuana.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Matthew Vicknair is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, or via Messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

If you suspect illegal drug activity is occurring in your neighborhood, please report it by utilizing the Narcotics Tip Line, (337) 394-2626.