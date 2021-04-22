Ochsner St. Martin completes $18 million expansion project, doubling size of facility

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Ochsner St. Martin Hospital announced that it has completed an $18 million, 30,000 sq. ft. expansion that more than doubles the previous size of the hospital.

Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, formerly known as Gary Memorial, celebrated its 50th birthday in 2019, and while it has undergone many renovations over the years, officials say this is the largest.

“After years of study, planning and learning more about the unique needs of our community, we’re excited to be able to provide a state-of-the-art facility and updated services to our friends and neighbors in St. Martin Parish,” said Ochsner St. Martin Hospital Service District #2 Board President Burton Dupuis. “Because of the support of our community, voters, and elected officials, we can continue to meet the needs of today’s patients and continue serving our growing community for generations to come.”

Among the additions and improvements made by the hospital are:

25 new patient rooms – Each suite includes special display screens that sync with a patient’s records to show the most current vitals, medications and caretaker information, as well as educational videos specific to the patient’s diagnosis. Rooms include a variety of features, such as TVs with streaming video access and soft dimming lights, to make the patient’s stay more comfortable.

The new nursing unit was designed with input from nursing staff and accommodates patients with varying levels of acuity. There is a caregiver station positioned outside of each patient room designed for charting, direct observation of the patient and individual supply storage for each patient.

A new Open-Air MRI machine – Patients with disabilities, claustrophobia or who exceed the size limits of traditional MRI scanners can get the imaging they need without added stress.

And the addition of a surgical suite means St. Martin Hospital will be able to offer surgical services for the first time as well as heart catheterization. and new surgical suite that will allow for surgery and heart catheterization.

Accessibility was an important factor in the expansion; special equipment and updated designs were made to meet the unique needs of patients at all levels of mobility.

“We’re delivering major medical resources to this community. With all the modern amenities and equipment we have added, we can better diagnose and treat patients and we can provide them advanced care as they recover, right here in Breaux Bridge.” said Ochsner St. Martin Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Glenn Dailey. “Our family of caregivers are interested in the health and wellbeing of each patient, and we’ve established a comfortable environment that puts everyone’s needs and safety first.”

The patient rooms in the hospital’s original footprint will be renovated and repurposed to support the new surgery service line and be used for future expansion projects.