Nightly lane closures to begin on I-10 east of Lafayette starting July 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will be closing lanes nightly on Interstate 10 between exit 103 and exit 109 from Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 25, weather permitting.

DOTD officials say these closures are necessary to allow crews to apply epoxy overlay to bridge decks, install bridge deck joint seals and stripe the roadway. There will be no vehicle width restrictions associated with this lane closure. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays. No detour route is necessary.

The project is part of a $124.7 million I-10 widening project from I-49 to Breaux Bridge. The project is scheduled for completion this summer.