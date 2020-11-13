Murder suspect arrested in Breaux Bridge

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A suspect in a shooting that killed a woman and injured two others inside a Breaux Bridge home on Nov. 9, 2020, has been arrested.

Nathan Simon (Breaux Bridge Police Department)

According to the Breaux Bridge Police Department, Nathan Simon, 31, has been arrested on several outstanding warrants and now faces one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Nov. 9, the Breaux Bridge Police Department responded to to shots fired at a residence in the 600 block of Velma Circle where three victims were found shot.

Roxanne Hawthorne, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman and man were taken to a nearby hospital and listed in critical/stable condition.

Police said Simon turned himself in to authorities. The investigation is ongoing.