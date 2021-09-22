Multiple agencies respond to 18-wheeler fire on I-10 near Breaux Bridge

*Clarification: An earlier version of this story reported that a crash happened on I-10. Louisiana State Police have clarified that is not the case, and that only the 18-wheeler was involved.*

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lafayette Fire Department responded with numerous other agencies to an 18-wheeler fire on I-10 near mile marker 106.

Dispatched were two pumpers, a Rescue Unit, a Hazmat Unit, and several command units to the scene. Once firefighters arrived, additional resources, tankers, from Broussard, Carencro, Duson, and Scott were requested for water supply.

The fire was caused by an equipment malfunction.

The fire was extinguished. No hazmat concern. The tractor-trailer was hauling car parts.

First responders will remain on the scene until the site is cleared. Traffic delays are expected.

Any information on the accident or roadway should be directed to DOTD.

