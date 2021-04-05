Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash near Arnaudville

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A two-vehicle crash on La. 737 near LeBlanc Drive near Arnaudville left a motorcyclist dead Sunday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Jerry Brewer, 34, of French Settlement, was traveling on private property near La. 737 on a 2021 Honda Trail 125 shortly after 3 p.m. with two juvenile riders. For unknown reasons, Brewer went through a ditch and ended up on the highway in front of an oncoming 1999 Dodge Ram pickup. All three riders were ejected from the bike, with Brewer suffering serious injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The juvenile passengers sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. None of the bike’s passengers were wearing DOT-approved helmets. The driver of the Dodge was properly buckled and impairment was not suspected. This crash remains under investigation. Toxicology reports are pending.