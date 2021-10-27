Man shot while riding four-wheeler; Three men arrested in connection

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Last week a man was shot while riding a four-wheeler with two other people in St. Martinville. Since then, three people have been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.
According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the man was shot on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Two people were arrested on Friday, Oct. 22, and another was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 26 on charges relating to the shooting.
Nakavin Batiste, 19, of St. Martinville, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of illegal carrying of a weapon, and one count of contraband taking to/from a penal institution.
Devontae Marshall, 20, of St. Martinville, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was also booked on the following charges in reference to an outstanding warrant for another law enforcement agency unrelated to this incident:
- Possession firearm committing/attempt Crime
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1
- Prohibited Acts – possession of drug paraphernalia
- Flight from an officer – aggravated
Deiondre Benjamin, 21, of St. Martinville, was charged with the following:
- Illegal Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies
- Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in Presence of a Juvenile
All three were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. Batiste’s bond was set at $85,000, Marshall’s was set at $90,000, and Benjamin’s was set at $65,000.