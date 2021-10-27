Man shot while riding four-wheeler; Three men arrested in connection

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Last week a man was shot while riding a four-wheeler with two other people in St. Martinville. Since then, three people have been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the man was shot on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Two people were arrested on Friday, Oct. 22, and another was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 26 on charges relating to the shooting.

Nakavin Batiste, 19, of St. Martinville, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of illegal carrying of a weapon, and one count of contraband taking to/from a penal institution.

Devontae Marshall, 20, of St. Martinville, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was also booked on the following charges in reference to an outstanding warrant for another law enforcement agency unrelated to this incident:

Possession firearm committing/attempt Crime

Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1

Prohibited Acts – possession of drug paraphernalia

Flight from an officer – aggravated

Deiondre Benjamin, 21, of St. Martinville, was charged with the following:

Illegal Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies

Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in Presence of a Juvenile

Left to right: Nakavin Batiste, Devontae Marshall, Deiondre Benjamin

All three were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. Batiste’s bond was set at $85,000, Marshall’s was set at $90,000, and Benjamin’s was set at $65,000.