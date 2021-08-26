Man flees St. Martinville Police to Lafayette Parish, shooting in traffic and crashing in ditch

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martinville man is behind bars after he led police on a chase into Lafayette Parish, shooting at officers along the way and crashing his car into a ditch.

Jalaun James Gardner, 22, faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated flight, possession with intent to distribute, monies derived from narcotics, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and modified exhaust.

St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin said his officers began a pursuit with Gardner on Church St., in the area that as most been affected by recent gun violence. The chase later ended on Bayou Tortue Rd. in Lafayette Parish.

Martin said the chase started when officers attempted to pull Gardner over after he was driving erratically. Gardner allegedly fired at officers several times during the chase, but Martin said officers did not return fire. Gardner’s vehicle crashed into a ditch, and he attempted to flee on foot. He was then captured by officers.

No injuries were reported.