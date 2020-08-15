Littering stop leads to drugs and weapons bust in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Two New Iberia residents were arrested in St. Martinville after a traffic stop for littering turned into a drugs and weapons bust.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies pulled the vehicle over in the 7400 block of Main Hwy. in St. Martinville.

After the driver gave consent to search the vehicle, deputies located two handguns, large amounts of suspected Alprazolam, suspected cocaine, U.S. currency, multiple bags of suspected marijuana, acetaminophen/hydrocodone, acetaminophen/oxycodone, promethazine/codeine, suspected methamphetamine, and a digital scale.

Brandon Fontnett, 35 of New Iberia, was charged with:

Manufacture/Distribution Schedule I CDS

Manufacture/Distribution Schedule II CDS – 9 Counts

Possession of Schedule III CDS (Promethazine/Codeine)

Manufacture/Distribution Schedule IV CDS – 7 Counts

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Illegal Carrying of Weapons in Presence of CDS

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Criminal Conspiracy to Distribute CDS – 16 Counts

Intentional Littering

Shermaine Batiste, 29, of New Iberia, was charged with:

Manufacture/Distribution Schedule I CDS

Manufacture/Distribution Schedule II CDS – 8 Counts

Manufacture/Distribution Schedule IV CDS – 7 Counts

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Illegal Carrying of Weapons in Presence of CDS

Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm

Criminal Conspiracy to Distribute CDS – 16 Counts

Following their arrests, they were both booked in to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. At the time of this release, no bond had been set.

Sheriff Becket Breaux said he would like to remind residents that if they suspect illegal drug activity is occurring in their neighborhood, they can report it by utilizing the Narcotics Tip Line at (337) 394-2626.