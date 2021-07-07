Lafayette woman arrested in St. Martin over transactions from stolen credit card

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette woman ended up behind bars Monday after St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said she allegedly made several unauthorized credit card charges over several days.

Madelyn Paige Matt, 33, of Lafayette, faces theft charges. She was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and her bond was set at $7,500.

Breaux said on June 20, deputies received a report from a resident regarding unauthorized charges. On July 5, an arrest warrant was obtained for Matt.

“We encourage you to regularly review your bank and credit card statements so that you can detect any unauthorized charges in a timely manner,” said Breaux in a press release. “Should you discover any discrepancies, please report it immediately to your banking institution or credit card agency, along with your local law enforcement agency.”

