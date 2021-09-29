Lafayette man jailed for Cecilia armed robbery

St. Martin Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Marcus Sassau

Marcus Sassau

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Lafayette man for the armed robbery from Sunday, Sept. 26 in the 2300 block of Cecilia Senior High School Hwy.

Marcus Sassau, 32, of Lafayette, faces charges of armed robbery, possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sassau’s bond was set at $250,500.

According to the SMPSO, Sassau pulled a weapon as he entered the store, took an undisclosed amount of money, then fled the scene in a light-colored sedan at around 2:20 p.m.

