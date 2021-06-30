K-9 teams assist search for missing St. Martinville man with dementia

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) The search continues for a missing man in St. Martinville.

Albert Willis, Jr. was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Authorities called in two K-9 search and rescue teams on Wednesday.

Atachafalaya Search & Rescue, with K-9 Bloodhound “Willy”, and Mercy Search & Rescue, with Dutch Shepherd “Mercy”, went inside Willis’ home to put up his scent.

Then, the dogs then went into the woods about 200 yards from his home to see if they could find any trace.

They’re searching a 8-mile wide wooded area between St. Martinville and Cade.

Willis was last seen by his brother, David, on Friday, June 18th. His brother says Willis has dementia.

“It would be a success to find him, to give us closure to this case and happiness in our heart,” said David Willis. “Hopefully, he’s still breathing, alive, and doing well. I’m willing to accept whatever the circumstance is when they find him.”

“It’s been difficult,” said Terrell Bergeron, of Atchafalaya Search & Rescue. “We have a lot of factors against us. Time, temperature, weather conditions. We’re not picking up anything solid at this time. The dogs are expressing interest in places, but we’re trying to pin it down and come up with a positive result in the end.”

“Right now, we will continue the search,” said St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin. “We have St. Martinville Police, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police involved. We did every everything according to policy. We will continue looking for him until we find him.”

Chief Martin says there have possible sightings of Willis in Breaux Bridge, New Iberia, Lafayette, and Carencro. He says authorities are investigating those sightings.