Infant hospitalized with several broken bones leads to Breaux Bridge man’s arrest

St. Martin Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cole Horton (St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office)

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- An infant hospitalized with severe injuries led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Breaux Bridge man on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

On Christmas Day, deputies were called to a local hospital regarding an injured baby, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The child sustained “several broken bones,” authorities said.

Following their investigation, detectives arrested Cole Horton, 25, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Following Horton’s arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. No bond had been set as of Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar