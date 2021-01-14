Infant hospitalized with several broken bones leads to Breaux Bridge man’s arrest

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- An infant hospitalized with severe injuries led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Breaux Bridge man on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

On Christmas Day, deputies were called to a local hospital regarding an injured baby, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The child sustained “several broken bones,” authorities said.

Following their investigation, detectives arrested Cole Horton, 25, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Following Horton’s arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. No bond had been set as of Thursday night.