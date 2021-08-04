Some like it, Some don’t! Indoor mask mandate returns to Louisiana

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA. (KLFY) – The first day of the governor’s temporary statewide indoor mask mandate was Wednesday, August 4th. The mask requirement was reinstated to try to control the spread of the coronavirus, now in it’s fourth surge.

People have different opinions about the mask mandate coming back.

“I think it’s good,” said Veronica Babineaux, of Breaux Bridge. “It’s not for everybody. Not everybody is going to do it. Somebody will go through the cracks. Hopefully this will help. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Louisiana is once again a hotspot for COVID-19, and St. Martin Parish has one of the highest positivity rates in the state.

“I don’t believe in it. We need to move forward,” said Colby Calais, of Cecilia. “What I mean by that is the economy. Going back to mask mandates would mean probably a slow down in the economy again. “

“I don’t have no problem with it, because I never stop wearing my mask,” said Teresa Wilson, of Breaux Bridge. “I just got through explaining to my brother, keep your mask on no matter what. Everybody might say they took their shot but they didn’t. So you’re protecting yourself and the other people.”

State leaders hope that requiring masks indoors will help slow the spread of the virus. City Buffet Chinese restaurant supports the mask mandate, and provides masks for customers that don’t have one.

“We had a lot of customers when they would come, they would come to us and ask, “Why that customer isn’t wearing a mask?, and “Could you ask that customer to wear a mask?” We feel bad. We have to tell the customer to please wear a mask for safety of the other customers,” said Maria Morales, of City Buffet.

There are exceptions to the mandate. People who have a medical condition that prevents wearing a face covering, are drinking or eating, speak publicly, communicate with someone hearing impaired, or attempts to identify themselves, are exempt.

“I’m vaccinated and I don’t think I should wear a mask, but I know there are people who are unvaccinated and don’t care,” said Sally Blanchard, of Parks. “I take care of someone who can’t afford to catch Covid. He’s vaccinated, but I can’t bring it home to him.”