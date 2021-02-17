Hospital using Cecilia Civic Center as COVID-19 vaccination clinic Feb. 18

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

CECILIA, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish officials are joining Ochsner Lafayette General in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Cecilia Civic Center on Thursday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccinations are only available in limited quantities, and patients must schedule an appointment for a vaccination at https://doctors.lafayettegeneral.com/book/1850921.

The vaccine requires two dosages. Upon receiving the first dose in Feb. 18, patients will be given a return appointment for March 18 at the same site for the second dose.

There are no out-of-pocket costs, though patients should provide a proof of insurance and a valid ID during registration or during the appointment.

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said he is particularly appreciative of the cooperation which both the Region 4 LDH officials and Oschner Lafayette General have demonstrated in selecting the facility for a clinic.

“With the limited supply of the vaccine and the expertise required in handling it, among other obstacles, it is indeed a difficult task to recruit sites and qualified professionals for the distribution,” stated Ceders in a press release. Cedars said he is committed to continuing work with LDH and all willing and available healthcare personnel to make the distribution of the vaccine as convenient, effective, and expansive as possible so that those who wish to avail themselves of this opportunity can do so as quickly and easily as possible.

Cedars also said he wished to extend, personally and on behalf of St. Martin Parish Government, his appreciation to all the pharmacies and other healthcare providers who have been offering the vaccine. The role they have undertaken in the “pandemic battle” is indeed immense.