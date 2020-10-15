Henderson man found unresponsive in car with drugs, stolen gun

St. Martin Parish

Javon Pete

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) — Henderson Police arrested a man earlier this morning after he was found unresponsive in a car with drugs in plain view.

Javon Pete, 28, was booked in to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center after police responded to a call from a local business. While investigating, police found Pete, an on-duty employee of the business, unresponsive in a parked vehicle with suspected methamphetamine in plain view. After being taken into custody, police also found codeine, Xanax, ecstacy, and marijuana. A locaded firearm that had previously been reported stolen was also found.

Pete was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (two counts), Schedule II, Schedule III and Schedule IV narcotics, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substnace, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and attempte simple escape.

